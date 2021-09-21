Man killed in farm accident on property in eastern Nebraska

SPRINGFIELD, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man died in a tractor accident on private property in eastern Nebraska over the weekend. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened Saturday afternoon on property just east of Springfield. Lt. Greg Monico tells the Omaha World-Herald that the 79-year-old victim had gone out to trim trees on his property. When he didn’t return home as scheduled, his wife went to look for him and found him pinned under the tractor. Authorities have not released the man’s name.