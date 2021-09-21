Nebraska farmer harvests corn early after crop stressed from summer weather conditions

BATTLE CREEK, Neb. (KTIV) - The weather this summer has made it challenging for Siouxland farmers. From drought, storms, hail, and wind, crops have seen it all.

One Nebraska farmer says she has had to harvest her corn crop early, at her non-irrigated farm property in Battle Creek. She says while the corn is shorter than she and her family would have preferred, they were able to harvest and combine it for hog and cattle units.

"You never know what the weather is going to be. If we had went, it would have blown down even further, and so when we saw an opportunity, to harvest this early, it was like let us get it out, lets not have it go down anymore, its already done, its already mature, and we have a place to market it so lets get going," said Karen Grant, who farms the land with her family.

Grant said even though this crop wasn't as successful as she wanted, she still considers it a success, due to getting a decent yield and being able to take it to market.