Nebraska lawmakers to negotiate new redistricting maps

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers will have to negotiate new legislative and congressional maps now that both of the original Republican-backed measures have stalled in the Legislature. Opponents blocked the proposed legislative map with a filibuster on Monday, and the congressional map stalled on Friday amid similar objections. Critics say the maps unfairly benefited the GOP by making it harder for Democrats to win in certain districts where they might otherwise be competitive. The votes came as no surprise, given that Republicans don’t have the super-majority they need to overcome a filibuster in the one-house Legislature, as they did during the 2011 redistricting. That means lawmakers will have to reach some sort of compromise.