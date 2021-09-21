Nerves on edge on Spanish island as quakes, lava threaten

EL PASO, Canary Islands (AP) — Several small earthquakes have shaken the Spanish island of La Palma off northwest Africa. The quakes in the early hours of Tuesday are keeping nerves on edge as rivers of lava continue to flow toward the sea and a new vent blew open on the mountainside. The new vent is north of the Cumbre Vieja ridge. The volcano first erupted on Sunday after a week of thousands of small earthquakes. That so-called earthquake swarm gave authorities warning that an eruption was likely. That allowed more than 5,000 people to be evacuated and avoiding casualties. Scientists say the lava flows could last for weeks or months.