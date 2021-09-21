OECD urges rich nations to share vaccines to even-up growth

PARIS (AP) — A leading international economic watchdog is urging developed countries to put more effort into providing low-income countries with coronavirus vaccines in order to ensure that the global recovery from the pandemic is more even. In its latest assessment of the state of the global economy, the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Tuesday that the global recovery from the shock of the pandemic is faster than it anticipated a year ago. Though the global economy has more than recouped the 3.4% output lost in 2020, it cautioned that the recovery is “uneven.” It also said current inflationary pressures in the world economy arising from the reopening of economies should start to fade from next year.