Oktoberfest returns to Norfolk, NE

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A popular event in Norfolk is returning this weekend. The Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 10th annual Oktoberfest after having to cancel it last year due to the pandemic.

The festival will consist of many activities including live music, food, drinks, a beer garden and even bounce houses for the kids. Most of the activities will take place in the chamber parking lot and on 7th Street, but other activities will be happening around town.

"I think that the way I've noticed previous events happening in town, people are tired of kind of being at home, ready to get out. And I think we are going to have a huge crowd and of course the bigger the crowd the more fun it is," said Austen Hagood, President of the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce.

Gates to the festival open at 4pm on Friday with a tapping of the keg at 530 p.m. and go till 2 a.m. Saturday's festivities will kick off at noon after the lions club parade and will also end at 2 a.m.

