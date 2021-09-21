Police: Teen charged in high school shooting that wounded 2

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say they’ve charged a 15-year-old boy in a shooting that wounded two fellow students at their high school. Newport News police said Tuesday that the teen was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and other weapons offenses. Police spokeswoman Kelly King says the teen was charged as a juvenile. Students at Heritage High School were in their second full week of the school year Monday when shots rang out, sending students and staff seeking places to hide. Chief Steve Drew says a 17-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl were shot, but their injuries didn’t appear life-threatening.