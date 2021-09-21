Rapid City establishes rules for medical marijuana sellers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The Rapid City Council has approved an ordinance which establishes rules for medical marijuana dispensaries in the community. The rules go into effect Oct. 2 following the council’s 8-1 voted Monday night. The ordinance limits the number of dispensaries to 15 within city limits. Council member Bill Evans cast the only opposing vote, saying he believes the market should decide the number of dispensaries, or the city should have its own facility. Businesses who apply for a medical cannabis and receive a license will have one year to get the business up and running. Licenses cost $5,000 and require an annual renewal fee of the same amount.