Rutgers suspends 2 football players after paintball shooting

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Two Rutgers players have been suspended from the football team after they were charged in an incident in which three people were struck by paintballs fired from a passing vehicle. Coach Greg Schiano took the action after defensive backs Malachi “Max” Melton and Chris Long were each charged with three counts of aggravated assault and a weapons count. The charges stem from an incident Monday night in the area of the school’s campus in Piscataway. The three students hit by the paintballs suffered minor injuries but declined medical attention. Melton has recorded two interceptions — including one he returned for a 46-yard touchdown against Temple — and a blocked punt in three games this season. Long has seen time on special teams in all three games.