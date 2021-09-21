SBL and East earn MRAC victories
VOLLEYBALL--
Norfolk 3 Lincoln Northeast 1 F
So. Cent. Calhoun 2 Panorama 0 F
Dakota Valley 3 West Central 0 F
So. Cent. Calhoun 2 Greene County 0 F
EP-Jefferson 3 Beresford 0 F
Ponca 3 BR/LD 1 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 3 CBAL 0 F
SC East 3 CBTJ 0 F
Glenwood 3 Denison-Schleswig 0 F
Unity Christian 3 Harris-Lake Park 0 F
OABCIG 3 MVAO/COU 1 F
Wayne 3 Norfolk Catholic 1 F
Wakefield 2 Randolph 0 F
Kingsley-Pierson 3 River Valley 0 F
Newell-Fonda 3 Spencer 0 F
Western Christian 3 Spirit Lake 0 F
Akron-Westfield 3 Trinity Christian 1 F
Randolph 2 Walthill 0 F
Wakefield 2 Walthill 0 F
Gehlen Catholic 3 West Sioux 0 F
Wausa 3 Winside 0 F
Siouxland Christian 3 Woodbury Central 1 F
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL-
Morningside 3 Mount Marty 1 F
Jamestown 3 Northwestern 0 F