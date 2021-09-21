Archery World Championships taking place in Yankton, SD

YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV) - The Archery World Cup, World Championships and World Congress are all taking place in Yankton, South Dakota this week and competitors from all over the world are in town to go for gold.

More than 80 countries are represented at the event, which is hosted at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center. This is the first time the three events are all being held in the same place at the same time.

The event is huge for the economy of not only Yankton but Siouxland as a whole, with many competitors traveling through Sioux City to get to Yankton. But there are also some things that most people don't think about when talking about the economic impact of the event.

"The economic impact is exponential when you start talking about the normal things that you think of when you think of these types of tournaments, like hotels and restaurants and catering, but then you start thinking about all the rental things that we've had to outsource, everything from staging and lighting to bus rentals," said Kasi Haberman, NFAA Marketing Manager.

With an event this big, it begs the question of why Yankton, South Dakota?

"Yankton now has the world's largest archery center, which in layman's terms is the largest venue when it comes to both indoor and outdoor disciplines. So we've got everything that's necessary number one, number two we've got a great relationship with world archery we've had several tournaments here before, never the big one like this but it's just a proven record." Said Bruce Cull, NFAA President

The events will conclude with Archery Fest this weekend at Riverside park in Yankton South Dakota..