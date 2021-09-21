Spencer Middle School named 2021 National Blue Ribbon School, 1 of 5 in Iowa

SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona has recognized 325 schools as National Blue Ribbons Schools, including the middle school in Spencer, Iowa.

Only five schools in Iowa were named Blue Ribbon Schools, and Spencer Middle School was recognized as one of Iowa's highest performing schools.

“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” said Secretary Cardona. “I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”

The award affirms the hard work of educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students learn challenging and engaging content. All schools are recognized in one of two categories based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates:

Exemplary High-Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests. Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.

Other schools in Iowa that received the award include Bedford Elementary School, Pleasant Valley High School, Lewis Central Senior High School and Hill Elementary School. All the schools in Iowa were recognized as exemplary high-performing schools.