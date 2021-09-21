The coolest night since late May comes our way tonight

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sunshine returned today but not the warmth as highs were in the upper 60s to near 70.

Expect our coolest night we’ve seen in the last few months to move in tonight as lows head down close to 40 degrees under clear skies.

Wednesday will be a pleasant day with lots of sunshine and temperatures staying below average again in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

We’ll warm up a bit more on Thursday with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.

We do cool back down some on Friday with highs settling back into the upper 60s to near 70.

What does the weekend hold in store for us?

