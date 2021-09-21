Trudeau’s party wins Canada vote but fails to get majority

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party has secured victory in parliamentary elections but failed to get the majority he wanted in a vote that focused on the coronavirus pandemic but that many Canadians saw as unnecessary. Trudeau entered Monday’s election leading a stable minority government that wasn’t under threat of being toppled. But he was hoping Canadians would reward him with a majority for navigating the pandemic better than many other leaders. The opposition was relentless in accusing him of holding the vote for his own personal ambition. In the end, the gamble did not pay off. The Liberal Party was leading or elected in 156 seats, short of the 170 needed for a majority. The Conservatives were leading or elected in 121 seats.