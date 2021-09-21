Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

8:30 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Alma def. Medicine Valley, 25-17, 25-16, 25-19

Auburn def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-22, 25-21, 25-18

Cornerstone Christian def. Boys Town, 25-15, 25-12, 25-15

Hitchcock County def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-22, 25-10

Bertrand Triangular=

Bertrand def. Franklin, 25-21, 22-25, 25-22

Bishop Neumann Triangular=

Bishop Neumann def. Archbishop Bergan

Bishop Neumann def. Lincoln Lutheran

Boyd County Triangular=

North Central def. Boyd County, 25-20, 26-24

Bridgeport Triangular=

Bridgeport def. Hemingford

Bridgeport def. Morrill, 25-11, 25-10

Hemingford def. Morrill, 25-9, 17-25, 25-19

CWC Triangular=

Fullerton def. CWC, 25-15, 25-14

Stuart def. Fullerton, 31-29, 25-23

Garden County Triangular=

Garden County def. Bayard, 26-24, 25-18

Hastings Triangular=

Gothenburg def. Crete, 25-7, 25-18

Gothenburg def. Hastings, 25-21, 25-14

Lourdes Central Catholic Triangular=

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Lincoln Christian, 20-25, 25-19, 25-23

Malcolm Triangular=

Syracuse def. Conestoga, 25-3, 25-5

Palmer Triangular=

Burwell def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-3, 25-11

Burwell def. Palmer, 25-13, 25-9

Paxton Invitational=

Paxton def. Wallace, 25-21, 25-13

Sandy Creek Triangular=

Ord def. Central City, 25-12, 25-21

Shelby/Rising City Triangular=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-12, 25-4

Wakefield Triangular=

Wakefield def. Randolph, 25-21, 25-11

Weeping Water Triangular=

Falls City def. Weeping Water, 25-6, 25-15

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Associated Press

