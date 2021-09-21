Turkey’s Erdogan: Refugee crisis from climate change coming

NEW YORK (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the world needs to find a way to contend with its existing conflict refugees before it has to grapple with potentially hundreds of millions of climate refugees. Turkey has taken in close to four million Syrians and says it cannot take in more migrants from Afghanistan. Turkey is currently experiencing a high tide of anti-migrant sentiment. Erdogan devoted a substantial part of his nearly half-hour speech to describing climate change, and announced that Turkey would submit the 2015 Paris climate agreement to its parliament for ratification next month, just before the Glasgow conference.