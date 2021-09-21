Siouxland District Health sees rise in COVID-19 cases

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Leaders with the Siouxland District Health Department said they've seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases in our area.

Deputy Director Tyler Brock said we've gone from weekly cases in the low teens back in June, to several hundred cases per week over the last few weeks.

At the same time, Brock said the number of vaccine doses administered is increasing, as well. He said, every week, hundreds of people finish their vaccine series, and hundreds also start their series of vaccinations.

Brock says Woodbury County isn't the only area seeing increases in cases.

"We've seen a significant increase over the last couple of months. This honestly mirrors, very similar what we saw last year at this time. It's not really what we want, but at the same time, we're definitely not alone. Most of the northern states. The southern states had their turn and now they're kind of dipping down. And now it seems like the northern states are taking their turn now," said Brock.

When it comes to specific age groups affected by the rising number of cases, Brock said it's every age group across the board.

"Little bit of an increase in the zero to 17 age group. I do think with school starting there's an increased emphasis on those kids. You know, we're paying closer attention to their symptoms and stuff like that. Certainly, the increase in the interactions and things like that probably plays a part. But it's honestly a mild increase. For the most part, all age groups are being affected at this time," said Brock.

When it comes to Pfizer's COVID booster does, Siouxland District Health is still waiting on information. But, Brock said right now, the only people who should be getting a third dose are people who have moderate to severe immunodeficiencies.

Brock said they will make sure to let the general public know when it is time for booster shots.