2 Norfolk, NE residents die following South Dakota crash

FREEMAN, S.D. (KTIV) - Two residents from Norfolk, Nebraska died following a two-vehicle crash on Sept. 11 in South Dakota.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says Albert and Marilyn Wingate, both from Norfolk, died of injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash happened at about 1:50 p.m. on Sept. 11 north of Freeman in Hutchinson County. Investigators say a pickup, driven by 28-year-old Jacob Langland of Preston Lake, was pulling an empty horse trailer northbound on U.S. Highway 81 when it attempted to pass a semi-truck and trailer. During which, the pickup collided head-on with a southbound 2016 Chevrolet Corvette.

The occupants of the Corvette, Albert and Marilyn, were airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. Seventy-five-year-old Albert, who was driving the Corvette, died on Sept. 18 and 74-year-old Marilyn died on Sept. 20. Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the cash.

Langlang sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Freeman hospital. His seat belt use in under investigation and charges are pending. The crash remains under investigation.