22-year-old Iowa man charged with the murder of a 6-month-old baby boy

IOWA FALLS, Iowa (KTIV) - An Iowa man has been charged with the murder of a six-month-old boy in Iowa Falls.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says on March 2, police and emergency services in Iowa Falls were dispatched to a local apartment. When they arrived, they found the six-month-old unresponsive.

Efforts to resuscitate the baby were unsuccessful and he was sent to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Following an autopsy, it was discovered the baby suffered injuries at the hands of another person. The death was then listed as a homicide.

The investigation eventually led to 22-year-old Nicholas Edward Cox of Waukee, Iowa. He was arrested on Sept. 21 and charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death.

Cox was transported to Eldora and booked into the Hardin County Jail.