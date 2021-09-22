Norfolk Fire Division Receives Pro-Patria Award

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - This afternoon, the Norfolk Fire Division was presented with the Pro-Patria award from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, after being nominated by one of its own firefighters.

The award goes to top state civilian employers that show great amounts of support for employees that are members of the National Guard and Reserves.

This year Firefighter Paramedic Bryce Hinrichs who is a member of the National Guard nominated the fire division for their outstanding support towards not just him, but other past and current employees who are in the National Guard and Reserves. Hinrichs says that this was a long time coming.

"I'm just extremely thankful that Norfolk fire was awarded this award because frankly, it was overdue. They never get recognized for any support like this so I'm just appreciative that I was able to do that for them," said Hinrichs.

Fire Chief Tim Wragge also spoke at the ceremony, and says its an honor to receive the award.

"We're very grateful to Bryce for nominating us and we're just very fortunate to be in a position where we can support those that go on deployments or training missions. We have a lot of good people here in the building that are able to help fill those voids while those individuals are gone and know that their place is safe when they get back home," said Chief Wragge.

Chief Wragge says its an honor to know that Hinrichs is out there helping others overseas.