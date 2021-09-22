Around Siouxland: Mental Health Awareness Walk & Fair

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - The Mental Health Awareness Walk & Fair is coming to South Sioux City, Nebraska this weekend.

The walk takes place on Saturday, Sept. 25, and celebrates Mental Health and Substance Abuse Recovery month. Participants can come down to the South Sioux CIty Riverfront between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The walk itself is at the participant's leisure and can be taken at their own pace.

In addition to food trucks, there'll be vendors, information tables from multiple face agencies and fun activities for kids.

