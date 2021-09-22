Chinese builder in debt jam says it will make bond payment

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese real estate developer that is struggling to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars of debt says it will make an interest payment due this week. Meanwhile, the government kept investors guessing about whether it might intervene. Evergrande Group’s struggle to comply with financial limits imposed by regulators to curb China’s rising debt levels has prompted fears a default might cause global shockwaves. Economists say banks and bondholders are likely to lose money if Evergrande restructures its $310 billion debt but Beijing has the resources to prevent a credit crunch. They say Beijing wants to avoid appearing to arrange a bailout.