Conditions to warm a bit heading into Thursday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After the coolest start to a day in over three months, we saw conditions warm to very pleasant levels around 70 degrees on a pretty calm afternoon.

Tonight will be cool again, but not quite as chilly as what we saw this morning as lows dip into the low to mid 40s.

We’ll warm up a bit more on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

We do cool back down some on Friday with highs settling back into the upper 60s to near 70 with more clouds in the area and maybe even a couple of sprinkles.

It’s looking like a pleasant weekend with highs on Saturday in the mid 70s before we warm into the low 80s on Sunday.

I'll take a look further into your 10-day forecast to see if we have any rain chances out there