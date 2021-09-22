Day 4 of search in Florida park for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Search teams fanned out Wednesday at a Florida wilderness park to search for the boyfriend of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, who authorities say was killed while on a cross-country trip with him.

The search resumed around 8 a.m. Wednesday at the 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve park, North Port police spokesperson Joshua Taylor said. Investigators say Brian Laundrie’s parents told them he had gone there after returning home without Petito on Sept. 1.

It marked the fourth day of searching in the Carlton Reserve, with operations suspended Monday while the FBI searched the nearby Laundrie home for evidence.

The outdoors search includes thousands of acres of forbidding, swampy subtropical terrain replete with alligators, snakes, turkey, deer and many other wild creatures. There are more than 100 miles of hiking and horseback riding trails, plus numerous camping areas and rivers.