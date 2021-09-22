Douglas County man dies from West Nile, gives Nebraska 3 deaths

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A third person in eastern Nebraska has died from the West Nile virus this year.

The Douglas County Health Department said a man in his 80s who was hospitalized after developing symptoms of the West Nile virus in August has died. The man had several other health conditions, but officials didn’t provide details of them.

Last week, the state Department of Health and Human Services said two people in Dodge, Saunders or Washington counties had died after contracting the West Nile virus.

The virus, which is transmitted by mosquito bites after a mosquito fed on an infected bird, has been found in the state every year since 2002.