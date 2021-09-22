Fendi, Del Core lead Milan fashion’s runway return

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s fashion capital is again alive with the sound of shoppers swarming boutiques and editors filling socially distanced fashion week venues, a sign of a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel. Milan Fashion Week opened Wednesday with 42 live runway shows, led by Fendi and Daniel Del Core, and 56 in-person presentations. It was the biggest presence yet since the pandemic struck Italy 19 months ago. The 1970s echoed down the Fendi runway, with prints, motifs and colors carried by modern silhouettes, during the second collection by womenswear creative director Kim Jones. German designer Daniel Del Core brought his flair for the dramatic to a collection inspired by a trip to the Costa Rican rainforest.