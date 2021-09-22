Firefighters put out a fire that damages several garages

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- Investigators are searching for the cause of a fire that damaged several garages belonging to an apartment complex on Sioux City's north side.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, fire crews were called to the Barrington Park Apartments on Glen Oaks Boulevard, for a fire in a garage. Once there, they extinguished the fire and then had to get into four other garages, to make sure the fire didn't spread. That's because the garages share an attic.

While crews were there, a car parked just outside the garage also started on fire, and crews had to put out that fire too.

Investigators say fires like this one, in an apartment complex, can be difficult to put out.

"A lot of times it's access, not only the building itself, but as we had to force entry into some of the overhead doors. But, just the number of vehicles that are inside of an apartment complex at night time, everybody, there's a lot of people that are home at this time. Making access to it, sometimes that can be difficult. This one didn't seem too bad," said Robert Wilson, Assistant Fire Chief.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.