Skip to Content

‘Foundation’ based on Asimov’s work thinks big — galaxy big

New
9:48 am National news from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Most TV dramas try to tell stories over a few years with maybe half a dozen central characters. The new series “Foundation” is a bit more ambitious — try 400 years and 25 million worlds. To say it’s sweeping doesn’t do it justice. World-building is one thing, but “Foundation,” debuting on Apple TV+ on Friday, is galaxy-building. “Foundation” is built on author Isaac Asimov’s short stories that he started writing just after World War II. The stories have become a cornerstone of the sci-fi genre. Visually stunning and inventive, the series explores the trade-offs between individual liberty and the risky safety of dynastic rule, the notions of fate and free will, and extremism and dissent. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content