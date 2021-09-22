Iowa man one of first to receive new preventative Alzheimer’s drug

(KTIV) -- An Iowa man is one of the first to receive the recently FDA-approved Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm.

Aduhelm (Aducanumab) is the first FDA-approved treatment for the disease in almost two decades.

Mike Zuendel is from Des Moines. He is currently in Phoenix, Arizona to receive the infusions over the next six months.

Zuendel was diagnosed about a year ago with mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer's. He said he is taking the drug for his quality of life and his family because he lost both parents to the disease.

"Because I don't want to go down that path and for both of my daughters who both carry one or the Alzheimer's gene, so this is a family endeavor, the Zuendel family and the support I've gotten from my family and my friends and loved ones and people I don't even know it's been overwhelming," said Zuendel.

Aduhelm is meant to delay the progression of early-onset Alzheimer's and dementia. It isn't a cure, but Zuendel hopes this is just a stepping stone to more research and treatment for the disease.

The public can support the funding and research for Alzheimer's treatments and care by walking in the Sioux City Alzheimer's Walk on Oct. 3.