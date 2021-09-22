Iowa Medical Director and Epidemiologist to leave IDPH by late October

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - State Medical Director and Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati will leave the Iowa Department of Public Health by late October.

The IDPH made the announcement in a press release on Wednesday, saying Dr. Pedati plans to pursue new career opportunities.

“I want to thank Dr. Pedati for her outstanding service to the people of Iowa, especially throughout the pandemic,” Governor Reynolds said. “She has been instrumental to our state’s strong COVID-19 response and a valued member of my team. I wish her much success and happiness in all that she pursues.”

Dr. Pedati often joined Gov. Reynolds during her weekly press briefings last year, which provided updates about COVID-19 in Iowa and how the state was responding to the pandemic.

“The work of the last 18 months has been difficult at best and I remain immensely appreciative of Dr. Pedati’s steadfast partnership throughout,” IDPH interim Director Kelly Garcia said. “I, along with our teams at IDPH and the Department of Human Services will miss her. Her personal sacrifice is to be commended and we wish her the very best as she begins this new chapter.”

Dr. Pedati served in the role since June 2018.

The IDPH said it plans on working quickly to fill the position.