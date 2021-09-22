Liberty Centre Services hosting Color Run in Norfolk, NE

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - An organization that helps adults recover from mental illness and rebuild their lives is hosting a color run this weekend to raise awareness for mental health.

Liberty Centre Services is trying to raise money to help fund the services it provides.

On Sept. 25, starting at 8:00 a.m., a 5K and a 10K will run along the Norfolk flood control path. Organization leaders say, as of Wednesday morning, a record number of people have signed up.

It's a nice showing of how our community here in Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska really gets behind important projects and knows how important it is to make sure that everybody in our community has the chance to be healthy and experience all the opportunities that they should in our community," said Patty Skoan, executive director for Liberty Centre Services.

