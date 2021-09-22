Traffic signals at intersection by Hobby Lobby nearing completion

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Since mid-June, construction has been underway at the busy intersection of Sunnybrook Drive and Sergeant Road where they are adding a new set of traffic signals.

The work was supposed to be completed by mid-August, but after some delays, workers plan to have lights up and operating by Oct. 4.

Workers were out by the area of Hobby Lobby putting finishing touches on the lights early Wednesday.

Drivers are still encouraged to reduce speed. drive cautiously, and obey traffic control signs while the city makes the lights fully operational.