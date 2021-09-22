Lots of sunshine on the way with cool mornings and mild afternoon temperatures

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We are seeing our coldest start in nearly four months with temperatures hovering near 40 degrees.



However, we will warm up pretty quickly with highs ending up in the low 70s.



Winds will be much quieter today after a couple of blustery days.



With sunshine overhead, it will be a pretty nice way to officially welcome the start of fall!



Tonight we dip back into the low 40s before launching into the mid to upper 70s Thursday afternoon on the back of some stronger southerly winds.



A front will sweep through late Thursday night into early Friday and cool us back down a bit as we top out in the upper 60s Friday.



There will also be more cloud cover and the chance for a few sprinkles, especially early in the day.



More on what to expect for the rest of the week and into the weekend on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.