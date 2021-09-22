Man condemned for killing Tinder date seeks to be own lawyer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A man sentenced to death for the killing and dismemberment of a Lincoln woman he met on the dating app Tinder is seeking to fire his team of attorneys and represent himself in his appeal. The Omaha World-Herald reports that 55-year-old Aubrey Trail filed the request last week with the Nebraska Supreme Court. In the filing, Trail said his court-appointed attorneys have refused to support his request to sell some $25,000 in antiques and rare coins and give the money to a memorial fund set up for his victim, 24-year-old Sydney Loofe. Trail was convicted in 2019 of first-degree murder and criminal conspiracy to commit murder in the 2017 murder of Loofe, whose body was cut into 14 pieces and dumped in ditches along Nebraska country roads.