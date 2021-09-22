Minor damage reported after fire at Sioux City residence

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - No injuries are being reported after a stove fire at a Sioux City residence Wednesday.

The fire was called in at about 12:45 p.m. and was located in the 300-block of Alice Street. Firefighters at the scene say there was one occupant inside the house, but he was able to get out by the time they arrived.

Only minor damage was reported, and firefighters say the house should be usable for occupancy after being aired out.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.