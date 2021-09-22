Parachutists bail in pandemic on West Virginia’s Bridge Day

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s largest outdoor festival won’t have one of its main attractions this year because of the ongoing pandemic: The dozens of thrillseekers who parachute off the nation’s third-highest bridge. Marcus Ellison, an organizer for a group of parachutists, told the Bridge Day Commission on Wednesday the group won’t participate this year. News outlets report Ellison cited concerns about available health care in case of an emergency amid the coronavirus pandemic. Some West Virginia hospitals have been inundated in recent weeks with COVID-19 patients with some intensive care units reported at capacity. The Bridge Day Committee plans a late September vote on whether the Oct. 16 event will continue.