Sept. 22: Iowa reports 81 more COVID-19 deaths in the last week

(KTIV) - Iowa health officials say the state's total COVID-19 deaths have risen to 6,482, an increase of 81 since last week's report.

According to the Iowa's COVID-19 Dashboard, 10,967 new positive cases in the last seven days, with the 14-day positivity rate currently at 9.4%.

Additionally, officials say the number of hospitalized Iowans have increased from 579 to 638 in the last week. The state says 80.5% of those hospitalizations are not fully vaccinated, and 83.9% of people in the ICU are also not fully vaccinated.

The latest data from the state says 65.4% of the state's 18 and older population is fully vaccinated, while 67.9% of those 12 and older have received at least one dose.