Sept. 22: Nebraska reporting 66% of eligible population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

(KTIV) - The latest data from Nebraska's COVID-19 tracking dashboard shows over 3,000 more cases of COVID-19 were reported this last week.

According to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, Nebraska has had 3,644 more COVID-19 cases from Sept. 15 through Sept. 21, bringing the state's total cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 261,080.

Active hospitalizations due to the virus are at 435, while virus-related deaths have reached 2,382.

Currently, 66.1% of Nebraska's eligible population have completed their vaccine series, meaning 1,040,791 people are fully vaccinated.