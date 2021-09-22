Sheldon, IA man sentenced in infant daughter’s death

PRIMGHAR, Iowa (KTIV) - A judge has sentenced a Sheldon, Iowa, man to five-years in prison for his role in the death of his daughter.

On Wednesday a judge sentenced Lawrence Ruotolo, Jr. in the death of his 5-month-old daughter in July of 2020. A criminal complaint claims Ruotolo was watching his 5-month-old daughter while 21-year-old Brittanee Baker was asleep. Investigators claim the child began to cry and scream and Ruotolo lost his temper and assaulted her. The child was taken to the E.R. where she was treated and released.

The following day, the child was found unresponsive with no pulse and not breathing. She was flown to Sioux Falls where she died days later.

In exchange for Ruotolo's guilty plea to one count of Child Endangerment, prosecutors agreed to drop a second count of Child Endangerment.

Baker's trial was set to begin August 10th, but the court granted several continuances. Her trial is now set for December 14th.