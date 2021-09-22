Siouxland employers, Iowa Workforce Development talk hiring issues

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Iowa Workforce Development is hosting roundtable discussions around the state to help employers find resources to help their workforce and assist in hiring issues.

One roundtable was hosted at Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City on Wednesday.

Iowa Workforce Officials presented ways businesses can grow their workforce, like offering skills training. Then, business representatives aired their grievances about the struggle to hire.

Employers say they're struggling in every area, from hiring, training, and retaining.

"What we hear from a lot of employers is it's not necessarily the hard skills that they need. They need job seekers with some of those soft skills. The job seeker that's going to show up for work on time. The job seeker who if they have a scheduling conflict, they're going to come to talk with their employer, and we teach job seekers those things every day in our workforce centers," said Randall McQueeney with Iowa Workforce Development.

The agency is offering businesses a free personalized assessment on how to improve their workforce. You can read more here.

The next roundtable in Siouxland is scheduled for November 9 at the Sioux City IowaWORKS location.