Ukraine’s leader takes UN to task as ‘retired superhero’

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy certainly wasn’t the only world leader at this week’s U.N. General Assembly meeting to paint a dire picture of international relations. But the former actor and comedian may have painted the most colorful one. In a speech Wednesday, he said leaders were playing at unity and stuffing pressing problems into an overflowing bag of woe. And he compared the United Nations to a retired superhero that forgotten what it used to be. But he went on to enumerate reasons to remember, including the organization’s landmark human rights declaration, peacekeeping missions and food and children’s programs.