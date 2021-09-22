Westwood’s Jackson Dewald is this weeks SportsFource Champion

SLOAN, IA (KTIV) - After defeating Lawton Bronson 49-28, the Westwood Rebels are off to a solid 2-2 start this season. A big reason for that has been the play of Jackson Dewald who has ran for 1000 yards and 16 touchdowns in the first four games of the season. Something Dewald doesn't take all the credit for.

"Our line has done a phenomenal job blocking every game they open up the holes and I just got to run through them makes it easy on me," said Dewald.

On Friday against Lawton-Bronson Dewald ran for a school record 310 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns.

Something Westwood head coach Cass Burkhart believes couldn't happen to a better person.

"He's a hard working kid he's probably in the weight room more than anyone we have. He's a great kid great teammate hardworker in school hes got a 4.0," said Burkhart. "He's just a good all around kid, kind of guy youd like to have on your team regardless of ability but of course you throw in his ability and its a great guy to have on your ball club"

The record was made even sweeter due to the fact he broke it against a rival in Lawton Bronson. And because the record Dewald broke was previously set against Lawton in 2016 by Drew Anderson.

"It felt great you know their a good team they played hard and really gave me a run for my money in the first half second half I really came alive and got most those yards because the line continued to block well," said DeWald.