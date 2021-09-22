Woman arrested after witnesses say she threw puppy into sea

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Police in a Georgia Island town say they’ve arrested a woman who witnesses say threw an injured puppy into the ocean. Tybee Island police say Candy Selena Marban was taken into custody Tuesday on a felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals. Police say she was arrested one day after they circulated a wanted poster which was shared more than 2,000 times in less than 24 hours on social media. Tybee Island police say their officers encountered Marban Sept. 12 and retrieved the puppy from the beach. Police say she told officers her dog had been injured a week earlier, and she didn’t have the money to seek medical treatment.