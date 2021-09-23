ALS in the Heartland hosting annual Norfolk and Columbus Area Walk

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - ALS in the Heartland is hosting their Norfolk and Columbus area walk this weekend to raise money to help ALS patients and their families in all three Siouxland states.

ALS is more commonly known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, and this upcoming walk will be at Skyview Park in Norfolk, Nebraska.

In-person registration will begin at 1 p.m. with the 2-mile walk around the lake starting at 2 p.m. Due to the pandemic, the walk had to be virtual last year. But now they are back in person.

"We are extremely excited. We really can't wait for this day and to see all the people that we've known over the years and you know just share the good news and what we are doing and whatever else we can do to help," said Pat Wiese, a volunteer from ALS in the Heartland.

If you would like to make a donation to ALS in the Heartland or register for the walk this weekend, follow this link