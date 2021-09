SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A fun weekend is in store for downtown Sioux City with Alley Art Festival returning this year.

The festival takes place Sept. 25 from 1 p.m. through 11 p.m. in the alleys between Pierce and Nebraska Streets, and 4th and 6th Streets.

Organized by Vangarde Arts and Downtown Partners, the festival will feature local artists, 40 new mural paintings, a vendor area and live music.

