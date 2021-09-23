Bathroom at Yankton, SD park vandalized

YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV) - Bathrooms at a park in Yankton, South Dakota were vandalized Wednesday night.

According to Yankton Parks and Recreation, there is a TikTok challenge circulating that encourages kids to vandalize restrooms by destroying them. This incident could have been a result of that challenge.

Officials say the vandalism took place in one of the men's restrooms in Riverside Park.

If you have any information on who was responsible, contact the Yankton Police Department (605) 668-5210.