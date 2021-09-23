Skip to Content

Bathroom at Yankton, SD park vandalized

New
4:49 pm South Dakota NewsTop Stories
Yankton park bathroom vandalized (1)
Yankton park bathroom vandalized (4)
Yankton park bathroom vandalized (2)

YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV) - Bathrooms at a park in Yankton, South Dakota were vandalized Wednesday night.

According to Yankton Parks and Recreation, there is a TikTok challenge circulating that encourages kids to vandalize restrooms by destroying them. This incident could have been a result of that challenge.

Officials say the vandalism took place in one of the men's restrooms in Riverside Park.

If you have any information on who was responsible, contact the Yankton Police Department (605) 668-5210.

Author Profile Photo

Dean Welte

More Stories

Skip to content