Community members gather in Sioux City to discuss COVID-19 policies in the classroom

6:21 pm , CoronavirusIowa NewsTop Stories
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A small crowd of demonstrators gathered outside the Sioux City Public Museum Thursday to raise awareness of what they call unsafe COVID-19 policies in the classroom.

The event, called "COVID Safety for School" comes as last week the Sioux City Community School District decided to not enforce a mask mandate in district buildings.

The group discussed mitigation strategies schools can implement during a time of rising COVID-19 cases among children, in Siouxland and across the state.

According to the Iowa Department of Health, 26% of cases over the last 7 days are being diagnosed in people 17 and younger.

Last week, the school board met to discuss ordering a mask mandate, but the motion did not gather enough support to trigger a vote. School Board Member Monique Scarlett was the lone advocate for a school mask mandate. She spoke during the event.

"I am looking forward to seeing more engagement after today. I am looking forward to more people being vocal after today. We will not be backed into a corner because of our stance on masks, and so from today I hope that more people are encouraged and feel empowered to do that," said Scarlett.

Masks are required on Sioux City School District buses starting Sept. 23.

