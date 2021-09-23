Cooler weather and maybe a few showers move in on Friday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A south wind picked up today and warmer temperatures in the 70s and 80s returned to Siouxland.

Tonight will stay a little warmer than the last couple of nights with increasing clouds and low near 50.

A cold front then moves through early in the day on Friday and behind that front there will be more clouds across Siouxland with a slight chance of sprinkles or light showers with highs near 70 and it will be windy as well.

Our skies will clear out some later Friday and into Friday night with lows Friday night cooler again near 40.

Saturday will give us a return to the sunshine with highs in the mid 70s.

Warmth continues to move in on Sunday as highs head into the low 80s.

I'll take a look into next week and see when rain chances could return tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.