Heelan High School students give back to the community on Service Day

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Bishop Heelan High School students were scattered across Sioux City Thursday morning serving local non-profits.

Students were at 30 locations for the day of service in honor of it being homecoming week.

One group of students served the Ronald McDonald House of Siouxland by decorating sack lunch bags for families in the hospital. They also separated pop-tabs to be donated for money for the charity.

Laurie Dougherty with Bishop Heelan said the day is meant to teach students what it means to give back.

"This is a great opportunity for them to see, as young people, that we need to step up in our community and help others. That we have a responsibility to people in our community, and they're seeing the people that are doing it and taking care of those needs that are out there," said Dougherty, the enrollment director.

Ronald McDonald House said these types of volunteer activities help them out immensely. They added some students come to volunteer regularly.