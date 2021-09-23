Michigan State aims to maintain momentum versus Nebraska

Michigan State aims to maintain momentum against Nebraska at home on Saturday. The Spartans are off to a strong start with wins at then-No. 24 Miami and against Northwestern on the road. The Cornhuskers lost a closely contested game to then-No. 3 Oklahoma last week. They are desperately hoping to avoid an 0-2 start in the Big Ten and a losing record near the midway mark of the season. How Nebraska’s defense fares against Michigan State’s running back Kenneth Walker will likely be pivotal in the game. The Wake Forest transfer is averaging a nation-high 164.3 yards rushing per game.